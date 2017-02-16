3 rescued from cars after heavy rain hits Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA >> Three people were rescued uninjured from two cars Saturday when a burst of heavy rain set off a flash flood in the Santa Clarita area, authorities said. It happened at 3:05 p.m. at Placeritos Boulevard and Meadview Avenue, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Art Marrujo.
