$20,000 reward offered in runaway teena s Canyon country hit-and-run death

Authorities on Monday announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a hit-and-run driver responsible for killing runaway 15-year-old Desiree Lawson on Dec. 26 in Canyon Country, police said. A news conference about the reward was held at 11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said.

