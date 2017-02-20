$20,000 reward offered in runaway tee...

$20,000 reward offered in runaway teena s Canyon country hit-and-run death

Monday Feb 27 Read more: LA Daily News

Authorities on Monday announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a hit-and-run driver responsible for killing runaway 15-year-old Desiree Lawson on Dec. 26 in Canyon Country, police said. A news conference about the reward was held at 11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said.

