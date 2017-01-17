Valencia Circle K cashier stabbed dur...

Valencia Circle K cashier stabbed during robbery; 4 men took cigarettes, beer

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: LA Daily News

A cashier was stabbed multiple times Tuesday morning during a robbery at a Circle K in Valencia, but his injuries are not life threatening, authorities said. The incident occurred about 2:50 a.m. Tuesday at 27706 McBean Parkway, said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Clarita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hosting a Gay Teen Talent, Whitney Ellis Woodla... 20 hr Dumetz 6
Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07) Jan 15 Suzannnelucien 608
News Edwin A. Marin, L.A. Homicide No. 98: Man Found... (May '10) Jan 12 Pet shop boy 16
News France honors 5 Southern California veterans wi... Jan 7 John Minasian 1
Donaldson company Dec 29 Nicholasville 1
News Basil C. Gaston 1956-2009 (Oct '09) Dec '16 Teri Garcia 12
News Hillary Clinton questioned by FBI as part of em... (Jul '16) Dec '16 beverly hiller 2
See all Santa Clarita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Clarita Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 22 at 9:35AM PST

Santa Clarita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Clarita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Clarita, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,143,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC