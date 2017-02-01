Storm evacuations lifted for Santa Clarita, Duarte
Water flows down the embankment at Iron Canyon and Sand Canyon roads in Santa Clarita on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, as heavy rain falls in the area. SANTA CLARITA >> Despite a continuing chance of rain, evacuations were lifted today for about 120 homes in the Santa Clarita area and 180 more in Duarte.
