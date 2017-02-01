Storm evacuations lifted for Santa Cl...

Storm evacuations lifted for Santa Clarita, Duarte

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: LA Daily News

Water flows down the embankment at Iron Canyon and Sand Canyon roads in Santa Clarita on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, as heavy rain falls in the area. SANTA CLARITA >> Despite a continuing chance of rain, evacuations were lifted today for about 120 homes in the Santa Clarita area and 180 more in Duarte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Clarita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If anybody wants to....you know. Wed Thefreshguy123 1
Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07) Jan 29 Now_What- 611
News Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16) Jan 25 Patriot 2,500
News Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210... Jan 25 GalaxyDraperies 3
Hosting a Gay Teen Talent, Whitney Ellis Woodla... Jan 21 Dumetz 6
News Edwin A. Marin, L.A. Homicide No. 98: Man Found... (May '10) Jan 12 Pet shop boy 16
News France honors 5 Southern California veterans wi... Jan 7 John Minasian 1
See all Santa Clarita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Clarita Forum Now

Santa Clarita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Clarita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Santa Clarita, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,067 • Total comments across all topics: 278,500,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC