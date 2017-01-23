Officials Urge Evacuations as Major Storm Approaches SoCal
Officials are urging some Southern California residents to evacuate their homes as a major storm approaches. Rainfall is expected Saturday evening, with the heaviest intensities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.
