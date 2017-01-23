Authorities seek witness to Canyon Co...

Authorities seek witness to Canyon Country hit-and-run killing of runaway teen

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: LA Daily News

Detectives are looking for a possible witness to the Dec. 26 hit-and-run killing of a runaway teen girl in Canyon Country and have also released information about what the vehicle that struck her might look like. Desiree Renee Lawson was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m. Dec. 26 on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country with blunt force trauma as the cause of death, said Craig Harvey of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

