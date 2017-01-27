Amos E. Clemmons - " Vietnam Veteran ...

Amos E. Clemmons - " Vietnam Veteran - " Newhall Resident

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Signal

I'll readily admit that I hold great admiration for his exceptional service that he provided to our soldiers and his ongoing service to our community. He reminds me so much of this writer's wonderful battalion Chaplain in Vietnam, retired Colonel Bernie Windmiller, a man whom all of our "Boys of '67" hold in high esteem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Signal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Clarita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becoming a notary in California/Online Classes Feb 8 cali kid 3
Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07) Feb 8 KimG 613
Larry Krause is located at 58325 Carmona. La Qu... Feb 5 Larry 1
Review: Mission Veterinary Clinic and Animal Em... Feb 3 Cheryl J 1
If anybody wants to....you know. Feb 1 Thefreshguy123 1
News Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16) Jan 25 Patriot 2,498
News Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210... Jan 25 GalaxyDraperies 3
See all Santa Clarita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Clarita Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 12 at 4:49AM PST

Santa Clarita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Clarita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Santa Clarita, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,520 • Total comments across all topics: 278,793,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC