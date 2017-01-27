Amos E. Clemmons - " Vietnam Veteran - " Newhall Resident
I'll readily admit that I hold great admiration for his exceptional service that he provided to our soldiers and his ongoing service to our community. He reminds me so much of this writer's wonderful battalion Chaplain in Vietnam, retired Colonel Bernie Windmiller, a man whom all of our "Boys of '67" hold in high esteem.
