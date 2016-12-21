Woman Killed by Hit-And-Run Driver in Santa Clarita
A woman died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 in Santa Clarita. The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station received calls at around 8:40 p.m. that reported someone running in the street and getting hit by a vehicle near Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway.
