Woman dies in two-car Santa Clarita crash
The incident occurred at 8:39 a.m. at the intersection of Kelly Johnson Parkway and West Rye Canyon Road in the Valencia neighborhood, said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Michael Wright.
