Teen girla s Canyon Country death put...

Teen girla s Canyon Country death puts pedestrian safety in spotlight

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: LA Daily News

After a teenage girl killed in a hit-and-run crash in Canyon Country was identified Wednesday, the issue of pedestrian safety was raised in the Santa Clarita Valley once again. Desiree Renee Lawson, 15, was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m. Monday after she was struck by a vehicle, said Ed Winter of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Clarita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France honors 5 Southern California veterans wi... Jan 7 John Minasian 1
Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07) Jan 3 Now_What- 607
Donaldson company Dec 29 Nicholasville 1
News Basil C. Gaston 1956-2009 (Oct '09) Dec 20 Teri Garcia 12
News Hillary Clinton questioned by FBI as part of em... (Jul '16) Dec 17 beverly hiller 2
I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08) Dec 12 D-Culver 188
AngelDogs Mobile Spay/Neuter Clinic in Santa Cl... (Apr '10) Nov '16 Connie 8
See all Santa Clarita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Clarita Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 10 at 4:48PM PST

Santa Clarita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Clarita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Santa Clarita, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,343 • Total comments across all topics: 277,793,336

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC