Teen girla s Canyon Country death puts pedestrian safety in spotlight

After a teenage girl killed in a hit-and-run crash in Canyon Country was identified Wednesday, the issue of pedestrian safety was raised in the Santa Clarita Valley once again. Desiree Renee Lawson, 15, was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m. Monday after she was struck by a vehicle, said Ed Winter of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner on Wednesday.

