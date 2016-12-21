Portion of Bouquet Canyon Road will close Friday afternoon
SANTA CLARITA >> A portion of Bouquet Canyon Road in Angeles National Forest will be closed Friday afternoon in advance of a coming storm, officials announced Thursday. The road closure will take place at noon and continue throughout the weekend or until road conditions allow, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.
Add your comments below
Santa Clarita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
