Our view: City Council actions negligent
During back-to-back Santa Clarita City Council meetings Tuesday night, council members revealed some apparent backroom dealings in selecting a replacement mayor and exposed the city to possible litigation through its choice for replacing outgoing Councilman Dante Acosta. The four-member council's negligent choice to replace Acosta by themselves needs to be reversed as soon as possible.
