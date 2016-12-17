Henry Mayo to Host Winter Blood Drive on December 20

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital invites the Santa Clarita Valley community to give the gift of life by donating blood during its winter blood drive on Tuesday, December 20, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Henry Mayo Center, Rooms 6 and 7, located on the hospital's campus at 23803 McBean Parkway, Valencia. Photo ID is required.

