Downed trees block roads in Porter Ranch, West Hills as winds kick up

Monday Dec 19 Read more: LA Daily News

Strong winds early Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, may have contributed to this large tree falling across the westbound Tampa Avenue offramp from the 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch. Downed trees that blocked a freeway offramp in Porter Ranch and a major street in West Hills early today were possibly felled due to recent rain and winds, authorities said.

