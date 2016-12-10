Another Great Year for the City of Santa Clarita

In the area of business, Santa Clarita was named the 2016 "Most Business Friendly City in Los Angeles County," by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation. Other business achievements this year include progress with the Old Town Newhall project to add a Laemmle Theatre, 47 residential units, over 22,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and a 374-stall parking structure; a 100 percent tenant occupancy in the Business Incubator, plus increases in job growth.

