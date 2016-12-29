a s Year in Photos 2016

a s Year in Photos 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: The Signal

A white Ford Mustang involved in a fatal solo traffic accident on Bouquet Canyon waits to be removed from Bouquet Creek just meters away from the memorial for another fatal collision on Jan. 4. The SCV saw several fatal accidents in 2016. KATHARINE LOTZE/Signal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Signal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Clarita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France honors 5 Southern California veterans wi... Jan 7 John Minasian 1
Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07) Jan 3 Now_What- 607
Donaldson company Dec 29 Nicholasville 1
News Basil C. Gaston 1956-2009 (Oct '09) Dec 20 Teri Garcia 12
News Hillary Clinton questioned by FBI as part of em... (Jul '16) Dec 17 beverly hiller 2
I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08) Dec 12 D-Culver 188
AngelDogs Mobile Spay/Neuter Clinic in Santa Cl... (Apr '10) Nov '16 Connie 8
See all Santa Clarita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Clarita Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 11 at 11:50AM PST

Santa Clarita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Clarita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Santa Clarita, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,417 • Total comments across all topics: 277,814,300

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC