3 injured in 5 Freeway crash in Santa Clarita

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: LA Daily News

Three people were injured today in a multiple-vehicle crash on the northbound Golden State Freeway in Santa Clarita. The four-vehicle collision was reported around 2:05 a.m. near Newhall Ranch Road, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.

