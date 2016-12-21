More mosques receive hate-filled letters from California
" Several more mosques nationwide have reported receiving a hate-filled letter from California that warns Muslims to leave the country or face genocide. The identical letters postmarked from the Los Angeles area have now shown up at mosques throughout California and in Ohio, Michigan, Rhode Island, Indiana, Colorado and Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Santa Clarita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Basil C. Gaston 1956-2009 (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|Teri Garcia
|12
|Hillary Clinton questioned by FBI as part of em...
|Dec 17
|beverly hiller
|2
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|Dec 17
|Now_What-
|602
|I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08)
|Dec 12
|D-Culver
|188
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Dec 6
|INFIDEL
|2,497
|Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210...
|Dec 3
|Now_What-
|1
|AngelDogs Mobile Spay/Neuter Clinic in Santa Cl... (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Connie
|8
Find what you want!
Search Santa Clarita Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC