Young Scientists at Goleta Family School Science Camp Experiment on Santa Cruz Island
Young scientists explored and experimented during a trip to Santa Cruz Island during Goleta Family School's science camp for fourth-through sixth-graders. More than 20 students had the opportunity of experiential learning by collecting dragonfly larvae samples for mercury analysis in late May at the UC Santa Barbara research field station on Santa Cruz Island .
