What you need to know about international dancers presenting July 15 dance classes in Redlands
A team of internationally acclaimed dancers and dance teachers will offer free dance classes and performances 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15 at the Redlands Community Center. They are Edgar Zendejas, Mexico City, choreographer for Cirque du Soleil Montreal; Skyler Rodgers, Miami, founder of Skybeat dance fitness; and State Street Ballet dancers Mauricio Vera , Deise Mendonca , Noam Tsivkin , John Piel and Cecily Stewart .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday
|Fri
|okimar
|7
|Paul Walker Home adress (Dec '08)
|Jun 15
|AmberM
|28
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Jun 10
|rickyruns82
|7
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|May 31
|perhaps
|101
|Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ...
|May 28
|Downtown Guard
|1
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 25
|sit slow sweet la...
|2
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May '17
|toejammer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC