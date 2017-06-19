What you need to know about international dancers presenting July 15 dance classes in Redlands

A team of internationally acclaimed dancers and dance teachers will offer free dance classes and performances 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15 at the Redlands Community Center. They are Edgar Zendejas, Mexico City, choreographer for Cirque du Soleil Montreal; Skyler Rodgers, Miami, founder of Skybeat dance fitness; and State Street Ballet dancers Mauricio Vera , Deise Mendonca , Noam Tsivkin , John Piel and Cecily Stewart .

