Westmont College Restarts 13-Unit Faculty Housing Project Near Cottage Hospital
In one of the first employee-housing projects in Santa Barbara since Cottage Health built homes on the site of the old St. Francis Medical Center more than 15 years ago, Westmont College plans to build 13 condominiums designated for faculty housing. The condos are to go in at 505 and 509 W. Los Olivos St. and 2121 Oak Park Lane, near Highway 101, 1½ blocks from the southeast corner of the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital complex.
