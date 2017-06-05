Vintners Foundation's 2018 Wine Auction to Honor Pioneer Fred Brander

The Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation in May announced that Fred Brander, longtime winemaker and owner of The Brander Vineyard in Los Olivos, will be honored at the Santa Barbara Wine Auction on Feb. 17, 2018, at the Bacara Resort & Spa . Brander will be feted as "Vintner of the Year" for his vision and dedication in identifying, developing and promoting Santa Barbara County as a leading wine region, foundation organizers noted.

