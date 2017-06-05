Vintners Foundation's 2018 Wine Auction to Honor Pioneer Fred Brander
The Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation in May announced that Fred Brander, longtime winemaker and owner of The Brander Vineyard in Los Olivos, will be honored at the Santa Barbara Wine Auction on Feb. 17, 2018, at the Bacara Resort & Spa . Brander will be feted as "Vintner of the Year" for his vision and dedication in identifying, developing and promoting Santa Barbara County as a leading wine region, foundation organizers noted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|4 hr
|Chocolatebambam
|6
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|May 31
|perhaps
|101
|Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ...
|May 28
|Downtown Guard
|1
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 25
|sit slow sweet la...
|2
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May 17
|toejammer
|1
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|May 15
|heyhaha
|11
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr '17
|nccarp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC