UCSB's Class of 2017 Celebrates Graduation Day by Degrees
Excited well-wishes and smiles lit up an already bright Saturday morning as thousands of soon-to-be UC Santa Barbara graduates gathered at the seaside campus to celebrate the university's commencement. Serenaded by the "Pomp and Circumstance" graduation march and the resounding cheers of family and friends, the students - in gowns adorned with blue and gold sashes - waved to their guests and took selfies as they were seated.
