Ty Wiest, Brody Weiss Lead Foresters Past So Cal Catch, 9-5
Ty Wiest gave a dominating performance on the mound and Brody Weiss and Luke Ritter each hit two-run homers to power the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 9-5 win at the Southern California Catch on Tuesday in a California Collegiate League baseball game at Biola University. Wiest, a senior out of Columbia, struck out nine, didn't walk a batter and allowed one run on one hit in five innings.
