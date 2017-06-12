Ty Wiest, Brody Weiss Lead Foresters ...

Ty Wiest, Brody Weiss Lead Foresters Past So Cal Catch, 9-5

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Ty Wiest gave a dominating performance on the mound and Brody Weiss and Luke Ritter each hit two-run homers to power the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 9-5 win at the Southern California Catch on Tuesday in a California Collegiate League baseball game at Biola University. Wiest, a senior out of Columbia, struck out nine, didn't walk a batter and allowed one run on one hit in five innings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Jun 10 rickyruns82 7
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) May 31 perhaps 101
Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ... May 28 Downtown Guard 1
Large Butts in Montecito Society May 25 sit slow sweet la... 2
News Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad... May 17 toejammer 1
News Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14) May 15 heyhaha 11
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr '17 nccarp 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Santa Barbara County was issued at June 14 at 2:13PM PDT

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,050 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC