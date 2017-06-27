Trust for Historic Preservation Hosts Asian American Film Series

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation will present the eighth annual Asian American Film Series, a four-part event held each Friday in July at the Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St. At the first three screenings, dinner will be available for purchase an hour before the screening, and a Q&A and reception will follow each film. At the fourth screening, on July 28, a reception will be held an hour before the screening.

