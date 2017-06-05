'Trading Places' Screens at Granada Theatre

The third season of the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series will come to a close Monday, June 26, with the 7 p.m. screening of the 1983 comedy Trading Places at the Granada Theatre. Often referred to as a modern take on Mark Twain's The Prince and the Pauper , this classic comedy will be shown in honor and memory of the Santa Barbara resident, film composer and songwriter, Elmer Bernstein.

