TrackR releases new Bluetooth tracking device

TrackR released its newest Bluetooth tracking device, the TrackR Pixel, on June 5, which the Santa Barbara tech company said is smaller and cheaper than its TrackR Bravo and has an LED light to find items in the dark. About the size of a quarter, the Pixel retails for $24.99, around $5 cheaper than the Bravo.

