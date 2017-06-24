Top Hillsborough school official depa...

Top Hillsborough school official departs: Superintendent Anthony Ranii exits district after 11 years

The Hillsborough City Elementary School District is slated to take on a new top official, as Superintendent Anthony Ranii accepted a similar job in Southern California. The district Board of Trustees approved Wednesday, June 21, hiring Louann Carlomagno for one year to serve as interim superintendent and fill the void left by Ranii's departure.

