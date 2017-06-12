Thomas A. Sherby, 82, of Santa Barbara

He leaves his wife of 18 years, Greta Hansen; his daughters Lynne Sherby Stein, Cathy Sherby, Elizabeth Sherby; his son Michael Sherby; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Tom graduated in 1956 from the Clarkson University of Technology in Potsdam, NY, where he contributed to the Clarkson Golden Knights hockey team's memorable 1955-56 undefeated season , which would remain one of Tom's fondest memories and the sport of hockey his most revered sport.

