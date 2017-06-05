The Pulse 49: An Homage in the Blood ...

The Pulse 49: An Homage in the Blood of the Artist

Using his own blood as his medium, Los Angeles artist Ruben Esparza has created a series of artworks as a remembrance and an homage to the people massacred at Pulse nightclub. On June 12, 2016, while preparing for a performance for an L.A. Pride event, Ruben heard of the news of the mass shooting.

