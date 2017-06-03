The California caste system
After the Legislature imposed billions of dollars in new car and gas taxes on Californians last month, a friend emailed me to register his disappointment and disgust: "It's like we live in an apartheid society where the politically powerful live in luxury and laugh at the working people of our state." Sadly, his point is accurate.
