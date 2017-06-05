Goldenvoice will present the rock-and-soul, Grammy-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St., Santa Barbara. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9. Now in its eighth year, Tedeschi Trucks Band has earned its reputation as one of the premier live acts touring today.

