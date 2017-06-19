State Lands Commission Outlines Next Steps to Dismantle Platform Holly, Ellwood Onshore Facility
Agency pledges to move ahead with plans to plug, abandon and decommission former Venoco operations while acknowledging costs could exceed $120 million The State Lands Commission held a town hall meeting last week at Goleta City Hall to provide an update on the decommissioning of Venoco Inc.'s Platform Holly and other facilities along the coast. More than 60 community members attended.
