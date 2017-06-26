State Group Salutes EDC as a Nonprofit of the Year

The Environmental Defense Center will be honored as a Nonprofit of the Year at a celebration of California Nonprofits Day at the state Capitol in Sacramento on Wednesday, June 28. EDC has been selected by State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson as an exceptional nonprofit organization in her 19th Senate District. EDC joins nearly 100 other nonprofit leaders from across the state being honored at the annual California Nonprofits Day event.

