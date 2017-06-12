Solstice Kicks off With Music, Dance in Alameda Park
With the theme of Celebrating Unity, the 2017 Summer Solstice Celebration will start at 4 p.m. Friday, June 23, with opening ceremonies at Alameda Park. "It's all about celebrating unity and honoring our local nonprofits serving our community," said Solstice Executive Director Robin Elander.
