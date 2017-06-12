Sneak Peek of Summer Arrives in Santa...

Sneak Peek of Summer Arrives in Santa Barbara with Wave of Warm Weather

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

The official start of summer may still be a week away, but the season's warm weather has come early, as a heat wave rolls through much of the Central Coast and Southern California this week. In Santa Barbara, temperatures are forecasted to be in the high 70s through Thursday, before climbing into the mid-to-high 80s the rest of week, with clear and sunny weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Jun 10 rickyruns82 7
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) May 31 perhaps 101
Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ... May 28 Downtown Guard 1
Large Butts in Montecito Society May 25 sit slow sweet la... 2
News Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad... May 17 toejammer 1
News Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14) May 15 heyhaha 11
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr '17 nccarp 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Santa Barbara County was issued at June 14 at 2:13PM PDT

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,705 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC