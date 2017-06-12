Sneak Peek of Summer Arrives in Santa Barbara with Wave of Warm Weather
The official start of summer may still be a week away, but the season's warm weather has come early, as a heat wave rolls through much of the Central Coast and Southern California this week. In Santa Barbara, temperatures are forecasted to be in the high 70s through Thursday, before climbing into the mid-to-high 80s the rest of week, with clear and sunny weather.
