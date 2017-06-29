Sharpe Resigning as Opera Santa Barbara General Director
Steven Sharpe, who charted an ambitious course for Opera Santa Barbara over 11 years, spearheading the company's first world premiere and elevating its stature through new and expanded programmatic initiatives, is stepping down as general director. "I poured my heart and soul into Opera Santa Barbara, and am now looking forward to taking some time to recharge and evaluate my options," said Sharpe.
