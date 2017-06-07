SBCC president cuts college's deficit, plans to cap enrollment
Santa Barbara City College President Anthony Beebe has spent his first year on the job closing a $9 million budget gap. In a state of the college talk to the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region on June 7, Beebe said he plans to cap enrollment at around 17,000 students and may consider a capital campaign as the college looks for ways to preserve its No.
