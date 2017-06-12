SB Questionnaire: Ian Cutler

"I never thought I would build a distillery in a space smaller than two thousand square feet," Ian Cutler tells me with a noticeable twang in his voice that some people mistake for an accent from the South. The owner of Cutler's Artisans Spirits in the Funk Zone is a fifth generation Californian - born and raised in Oakdale - a place which produces so many rodeo champions that Ian points out it is sometimes known as "the cowboy capital of the world."

