Santa Barbara's Central Library Celebrates 100 Years

The Santa Barbara Central Library is celebrating 100 years with events throughout the year and is inviting the community in to learn about how the building and its services have changed over the decades. Friends of the Library kicked off the events with a fundraiser and publication party for Library Book: Writers on Libraries, an anthology of library memories from more than 80 writers, edited by Steven Gilbar with a forward by T.C. Boyle.

