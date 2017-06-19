Santa Barbara's Burger Bus Driving Out of Town After 8 Years in Business
Owner Michael Gardner told Noozhawk that Santa Barbara isn't business friendly so he has decided to pick up and move to Colorado with his wife and daughter. "The city doesn't support small businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday
|Fri
|okimar
|7
|Paul Walker Home adress (Dec '08)
|Jun 15
|AmberM
|28
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Jun 10
|rickyruns82
|7
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|May 31
|perhaps
|101
|Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ...
|May 28
|Downtown Guard
|1
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 25
|sit slow sweet la...
|2
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May '17
|toejammer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC