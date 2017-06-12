Santa Barbara Vintners Director Morgen McLaughlin Leaving for Oregon's Willamette Valley

Morgen McLaughlin, the executive director of the Santa Barbara Vintners , will leave July 21 to take a similar position for the Willamette Valley Wineries Association in Oregon. Matt Murphy, owner of Santa Maria's Presqu'ile Winery and president of the board of the Santa Barbara Vintners, released the news to member wineries in an email late last week.

