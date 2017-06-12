Santa Barbara Unified Names New Principal of Adams Elementary School
Kelly Fresch has been named the new principal at Adams Elementary School starting in July, the Santa Barbara Unified School District announced Tuesday night. Fresch most recently worked as principal of Guin Foss Elementary School in Tustin, California and has experience as an elementary teacher, the district said.
