Santa Barbara School Board Adopts $161 Million Budget for 2017-18 Fiscal Year

The Santa Barbara Unified School District's governing board adopted a $161 million budget for the fiscal year 2017-18, which starts July 1. The unanimously approved budget shows an overall spending increase of $1.4 million compared to the previous year, according to Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Meg Jette. Jette said the budget supports the priorities of the district's Local Control and Accountability Plan - a three-year plan that outlines the district's intentions to meet annual students goals, with actions developed through community outreach to respond to local and state education priorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.