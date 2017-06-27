Santa Barbara School Board Adopts $161 Million Budget for 2017-18 Fiscal Year
The Santa Barbara Unified School District's governing board adopted a $161 million budget for the fiscal year 2017-18, which starts July 1. The unanimously approved budget shows an overall spending increase of $1.4 million compared to the previous year, according to Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Meg Jette. Jette said the budget supports the priorities of the district's Local Control and Accountability Plan - a three-year plan that outlines the district's intentions to meet annual students goals, with actions developed through community outreach to respond to local and state education priorities.
