Santa Barbara Pride Community Gathers to Remember Victims of Orlando Pulse Nightclub Shooting
The Pacific Pride Foundation and Santa Barbara community gathered Monday in remembrance of the lives taken in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting a year ago. On June 12, 2016, gunman Omar Mateen killed 49 people and wounded 58 others at the Pulse nightclub, and many Latino and LGBTQ individuals were among the victims.
