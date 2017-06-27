Santa Barbara PONY 8-Under All Stars Capture Section Title
Santa Barbara PONY Baseball's 8-under All-Stars won the Southern California North Region Pinto Section Championship in Camarillo. The 8U team members are:David Burkholder, Maddox Denver, Owen Eiler, Patrick Foster, Raul Granados, Chad Menchaca, Landon Nelson, Tosh Whitworth, Tanner Wilson, Jayden Mitchum, Ray McPhee, Keller Mazzeta, Emiliano Ramirez, Noelle Sunukjian.
