Santa Barbara Housing Authority Renovates Affordable Housing Properties
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara finished renovating its Pearl Gardens and Sycamore Gardens family housing properties, which are home to 35 families. Both renovations were completed under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Rental Assistance Demonstration program, which is expected to save 496 units of affordable housing for working families, low-income seniors, and veterans throughout the city.
