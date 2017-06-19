Santa Barbara Housing Authority Renov...

Santa Barbara Housing Authority Renovates Affordable Housing Properties

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara finished renovating its Pearl Gardens and Sycamore Gardens family housing properties, which are home to 35 families. Both renovations were completed under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Rental Assistance Demonstration program, which is expected to save 496 units of affordable housing for working families, low-income seniors, and veterans throughout the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday 16 hr June 6
Paul Walker Home adress (Dec '08) Jun 15 AmberM 28
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Jun 10 rickyruns82 7
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) May 31 perhaps 101
Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ... May 28 Downtown Guard 1
Large Butts in Montecito Society May 25 sit slow sweet la... 2
News Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad... May '17 toejammer 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,963,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC