Santa Barbara County Budget Deliberations Will Continue Wednesday

Deliberations on the next year's budget will continue Wednesday after Santa Barbara County supervisors talked about the proposed spending plan at Monday's meeting. The recommended budget of $1.07 billion assumed 4.5 percent growth in assessed property value next year over the current year, but updated information from the County Clerk, Recorder and Assessor's Office shows an estimated growth in the range of 5.5 percent, county staff said Monday.

