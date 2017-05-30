Santa Barbara Coroner's Office Releases Reports on Deaths of 2 High School Seniors
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Office finished its investigations into the deaths of two local high school seniors and determined one was an accident and one was a suicide. Santa Barbara High School senior Connor O'Keefe, 18, was fatally struck by an Amtrak train on March 11 in the area of Fernald Point in Montecito, and investigators ruled his death an accident.
