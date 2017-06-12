Santa Barbara City Council Wraps Up B...

Santa Barbara City Council Wraps Up Budget Deliberations with Compromise on Library Fee

It did not take long this week for the Santa Barbara City Council to finalize the vast majority of its fiscal year 2017-18 budget, and it compromised on the final piece of the puzzle: increasing the administrative fee the city levies on the other libraries in the county that it manages. The council spent the last month and a half reviewing the $351 million recommended budget , which consists of $318 million in operating expenses and $33 million in capital work.

